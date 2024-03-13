×
News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2024 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kaiju No. 8, Black Butler: Public School Arc-, Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, more

kaiju-no-8
© 防衛隊第３部隊 松本直也／集英社

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the spring 2024 season:

April 1

April 3

April 4

April 5

April 7

April 8

April 9

April 10

April 12

April 13

  • Kaiju No. 8 (pictured above right, English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish)
  • Black Butler: Public School Arc- (English, Latin American Spanish, French, German)

Crunchyroll is streaming the following continuing anime:

The company will also stream Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo's original full-length anime film project Kurayukaba and brand-new spinoff full-length anime film titled Kuramerukagari this spring.

Source: Email correspondence

