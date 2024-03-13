News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2024 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the spring 2024 season:
April 1
- Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf (English, French, German)
- Gods' Games We Play (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Re:Monster (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
- Train to the End of the World (Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku?)
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (English, French, German)
April 3
April 4
- WIND BREAKER (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride (English)
- A Condition Called Love (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
April 5
- The irregular at magic high school Season 3
- The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors
- NIJIYON ANIMATION 2
- Astro Note
April 7
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 second cours (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish)
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru)
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (German)
- Vampire Dormitory (English)
April 8
- Tadaima, Okaeri
- Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
April 9
April 10
- KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- Viral Hit (English, French, German)
- The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio (Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote)
April 12
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants - second cours (French)
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
April 13
- Kaiju No. 8 (pictured above right, English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish)
- Black Butler: Public School Arc- (English, Latin American Spanish, French, German)
Crunchyroll is streaming the following continuing anime:
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 - Mondays
- One Piece - Saturdays
- Case Closed (Detective Conan) - Saturdays
- Wonderful Precure! - Saturdays
- Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc - Sundays
- Chibi Maruko-chan - Sundays
The company will also stream Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo's original full-length anime film project Kurayukaba and brand-new spinoff full-length anime film titled Kuramerukagari this spring.
Source: Email correspondence