Iñaki Godoy Celebrates Luffy's Birthday with a Special Video

Birthday video hides possible teaser for season 2 of live-action show

Netflix is celebrating the birthday of One Piece 's Monkey D. Luffy in a big way this year. His 3D counterpart, Iñaki Godoy , wished him a happy birthday on May 5 with a special video.

The star of Netflix 's live-action One Piece adaptation thanked the aspiring pirate king for all the joy he brings to the world, especially on Children's Day, with a special birthday cake.

The cake may have hiding a secret, however, as the burning 3 candle seemed to hint at the casting of the beloved character for the second season of the show. Mr. 3 is known for his iconic hairstyle, which also features a burning flame at the top.

Fans will have to wait until season 2 drops in 2025 to find the answer. For now, fans can sate their burning appetites at the new One Piece Café in Los Angeles or catch the return of the One Piece on Ice: Episode of Alabasta ice show.