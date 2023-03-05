One Piece Manga Gets Its 1st Ice Show This Summer

The official website for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced on Monday that the manga is inspiring its first ever ice show, One Piece on Ice , this summer. The announcement did not reveal any further details.

© 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション『ワンピース・オン・アイス』2023製作委員会

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on July 19, 1997. The manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary " One Piece " treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

The One Piece Film Red anime film opened in Japan in August 2022. Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States, Canada,Australia, and New Zealand in November 2022. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. The film is also the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan and topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Netflix is producing a live-action series adaptation of the manga that will debut this year.