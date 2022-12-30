One Piece Film Red, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Films Top Japan's Box Office in 2022

Japanese film website Eiga.com reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2022 on Friday. The lists and earnings are current as of December 25.

The lists include total earnings even for films that opened in 2021, such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 , which opened on December 24, 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did not earn enough to rank in the top 10 last year by the time those lists came out.

The domestic Japanese list consists of four anime, one live-action film based on a manga, and one tokusatsu film. The four anime films earned a combined total of 52.36 billion yen (about US$395.0 million). That is an 88.1% increase over the earnings of the four anime films that made the top 10 last year.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2022

One Piece Film Red : 18.78 billion yen (about US$141.6 million, as of December 25) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : 13.8 billion yen (about US$104.1 million) Suzume no Tojimari : 10.0 billion yen (about US$75.4 million, as of December 25) Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween : 9.78 billion yen (about US$73.8 million) Kingdom 2: Haruka Naru Daichi e : 5.16 billion yen (about US$38.9 million) Shin Ultraman : 4.44 billion yen (about US$33.5 million) 99.9 Keiji Senmon Bengoshi The Movie : 3.01 billion yen (about US$22.7 million) Yomei 10-nen : 3.0 billion yen (about US$22.6 million) Chinmoku no Parade : 2.97 billion yen (about US$22.4 million, as of December 11) Confidence Man JP Eiyūhen : 2.89 billion yen (about US$21.8 million)

Last year, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time topped the list, earning 10.28 billion yen (about US$89.5 million at the time).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2022

Top Gun Maverick : 13.5 billion yen (about US$101.9 million) Jurassic World Dominion : 6.32 billion yen (about US$47.7 million) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore : 4.6 billion yen (about US$34.7 million) Minions: The Rise of Gru : 4.44 billion yen (about US$33.5 million) Spider-Man: No Way Home : 4.25 billion yen (about US$32.1 million) Sing 2 : 3.31 billion yen (about US$25.0 million) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness : 2.16 billion yen (about US$16.3 million) Venom: Let There Be Carnage : 1.91 billion yen (about US$14.4 million) The Matrix Resurrections : 1.4 billion yen (about US$10.6 million) Thor: Love and Thunder : 1.35 billion yen (about US$10.2 million) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : 1.3-1.4 billion yen (about US$9.8-10.6 million)

Last year, F9: The Fast Saga topped the foreign films list, earning 3.66 billion yen (about US$31.9 million at the time).

Source: Eiga.com