Final Evangelion Film Tops Japan's Box Office in 2021 So Far

Japanese film news website Eiga.com reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest earning domestic and foreign films for 2021 in Japan (as of December 12) on Wednesday. The top nine films in Japan in 2021 were all domestic films, the top five films were all anime or live-action adaptations of manga, and the top three films were all anime.

Several films are still playing in Japan, and some of them opened after December 12 in Japan. With 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) as of December 26, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has not yet earned enough to rank in the top 10, but its distributor TOHO is projecting that it will eventually earn over 10 billion yen (about US$87 million). (Spider-Man: No Way Home will not open in Japan until January 7.)



Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2021

Last year, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train topped the list with 40.43 billion yen (about US$351.8 million) — a fourth of the overall box office total in Japan last year, and a third of the Japanese films' box office total. It is now the #1 all-time highest-earning film in Japan, and the #1 highest earning film worldwide from 2020.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2021

Rank Film Box Office 1 F9: The Fast Saga 3.66 billion yen US$31.9 million 2 No Time to Die 2.7 billion yen US$23.5 million 3 Godzilla vs. Kong 1.9 billion yen US$16.5 million 4 Monster Hunter 1.25 billion yen US$10.9 million 5 Eternals 1.2 billion yen US$10.4 million 6 Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings 960 million yen US$8.4 million 7 Black Widow 950 million yen US$8.3 million 8 Jungle Cruise 850 million yen US$7.4 million 9 Tom & Jerry 790 million yen US$6.9 million 10 Dune 770 million yen US$6.7 million

Source: Comic Natalie via Otakomu