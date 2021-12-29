News
Final Evangelion Film Tops Japan's Box Office in 2021 So Far
posted on by Egan Loo
Japanese film news website Eiga.com reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest earning domestic and foreign films for 2021 in Japan (as of December 12) on Wednesday. The top nine films in Japan in 2021 were all domestic films, the top five films were all anime or live-action adaptations of manga, and the top three films were all anime.
Several films are still playing in Japan, and some of them opened after December 12 in Japan. With 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) as of December 26, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has not yet earned enough to rank in the top 10, but its distributor TOHO is projecting that it will eventually earn over 10 billion yen (about US$87 million). (Spider-Man: No Way Home will not open in Japan until January 7.)
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2021
|Rank
|Film
|Box Office
|1
|Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time
|10.28 billion yen
|US$89.5 million
|2
|Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet
|7.65 billion yen
|US$66.6 million
|3
|BELLE
|6.53 billion yen (as of December 12)
|US$56.9 million
|4
|Tokyo Revengers (live-action)
|4.47 billion yen
|US$38.9 million
|5
|Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final
|4.34 billion yen
|US$37.8 million
|6
|The Untold Tale of the Three Kingdoms
|4.03 billion yen
|US$35.1 million
|7
|ARASHI Anniversary Tour 5×20 FILM “Record of Memories”
|4.0 billion yen (estimate)
|US$35 million
|8
|We Made a Beautiful Bouquet
|3.81 billion yen
|US$33.2 million
|9
|Masquerade Night
|3.77 billion yen (as of December 12)
|US$32.8 million
|10
|My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission
|3.37 billion yen (as of December 12)
|US$29.3 million
Last year, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train topped the list with 40.43 billion yen (about US$351.8 million) — a fourth of the overall box office total in Japan last year, and a third of the Japanese films' box office total. It is now the #1 all-time highest-earning film in Japan, and the #1 highest earning film worldwide from 2020.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2021
|Rank
|Film
|Box Office
|1
|F9: The Fast Saga
|3.66 billion yen
|US$31.9 million
|2
|No Time to Die
|2.7 billion yen
|US$23.5 million
|3
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|1.9 billion yen
|US$16.5 million
|4
|Monster Hunter
|1.25 billion yen
|US$10.9 million
|5
|Eternals
|1.2 billion yen
|US$10.4 million
|6
|Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
|960 million yen
|US$8.4 million
|7
|Black Widow
|950 million yen
|US$8.3 million
|8
|Jungle Cruise
|850 million yen
|US$7.4 million
|9
|Tom & Jerry
|790 million yen
|US$6.9 million
|10
|Dune
|770 million yen
|US$6.7 million
Source: Comic Natalie via Otakomu