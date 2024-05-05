Yuki Kaji, Maaya Uchida Star as 'Energy Farmers' in Osaka Gas Anime Short

Even voice actors farm energy every now and then

For many homeowners and renters, utility bills are a great concern. We want our indoor climates comfortable, our water hot, and our lights working. But sometimes we forgo understanding what goes into keeping our utility bills down. One method is the implementation of residential fuel cells, or converting gas energy into electrical energy while still using gas for heating in homes and other residences. However, in Japan, this technology is not widely adopted. To help spread the adoption of residential fuel cells, Osaka Gas has released a new anime commercial featuring Yūki Kaji and Maaya Uchida .

Image via Daigas Group's YouTube channel © Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

The commercial was announced on the Osaka Gas X (formerly Twitter ) account and posted on the Osaka Gas YouTube channel on April 9. It features Kaji as the character Dice and Uchida as Emma. Both characters are employees in the Osaka Gas ENE-FARM residential fuel cell generator with Emma being a new employee and Dice her trainer.

\ ENE-FARM original animation released👀/

The story of people working hard in #エネファーム [ENE-FARM] -



👩Emma, a newcomer who is always positive and cheerful

Voice actor : Maaya Uchida (@maaya_taso)



👨Dice, a calm and respected sempai

Voice actor : Yūki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL)



Click here for the full anime version▼

https://youtu.be/ShoOsLrEG7w



#大阪ガスマーケティング [Osaka Gas Marketing]

The short story follows Emma on her first day of work and begins with her reciting to Dice what the ENE-FARM system is. Following this, a typhoon hits the residence the system is hooked up to and Emma and Dice must help their fellow employees get the fuel cell generator running. It's a fun little story that explains the ENE-FARM system. Of course, as a commercial it's still trying to sell you the ENE-FARM system. But at least it's fun.