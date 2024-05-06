×
Happy Children's Day From the Anime World! Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Won't someone please think of the children

Late April and early May is a wonderful time for everyone living in Japan because of the Golden Week holidays: Showa Day, Constitution Day, Greenery Day, and Children's Day. Kids celebrate Children's Day by flying carp-shaped koinobori flags, displaying samurai helmets, eating kusamochi rice sweets, and generally having fun — and so are creators all around the anime and manga world:

Yusuko Azaraisui (Monster 4-Koma Show)

gmzdehbaoaakisk
Image via twitter.com
©あざらすぃゆずこ ©CAPCOM

[Rough Translation]
Panel 1: OK, everyone~ a new friend is coming to this daycare.
Panel 2: It's Xeno'jiva-chan.
Hello everyone.

gmzdehbb0aauc53
Image via twitter.com
©あざらすぃゆずこ ©CAPCOM

Panel 3: He doesn't look it, but Xeno-chan is a baby, so be nice.
O…OK
Panel 4: Let's play.
Wah!
Aieee!
Wah!
Heehee, they're having fun.

Mito (Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing)

gmyjtedbgaa1rqg
Image via twitter.com
©ミト

Momoko Sakura's Staff

Chibi Maruko-chan

gmxttzyaqaa8stw
Image via twitter.com
©S.P/N.A

Coji-Coji

gmxvx5vbkaahkbp
Image via twitter.com
©M.S ©S.P/N.A
gmxvx5zacaaala4
Image via twitter.com
©M.S ©S.P/N.A

My Happy Marriage

gmz2ditauaerdwn
Image via twitter.com
©2023 顎木あくみ・月岡月穂／KADOKAWA

My Hero Academia

gmilkefaoaakkus
Image via twitter.com
©堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Neko Masamune

gmxq89aa0aa11ky
Image via twitter.com
©独眼竜ねこまさむね

Oshi no Ko

gmvk0eubwaaas3r
Image via twitter.com
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Sega

Sega

gmxgatqboaaz9qf
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA

Sonic the Hedghog

gmfebkya8aab8hq
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA

Shikaru Neko

gl-ff27aeaapp5g
Image via twitter.com
©shikaruneko

so-ma-to (Shadows House)

gmzdpwcauaa6v8b
Image via twitter.com
©ソウマトウ／集英社

Taku Kawamura (My Clueless First Friend)

gmzkyzhaaae96hi
Image via twitter.com
©川村 拓／SQUARE ENIX

Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Children's Day From the Anime World! Part II (2024-05-06 00:59)
