Happy Children's Day From the Anime World! Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Won't someone please think of the children
Late April and early May is a wonderful time for everyone living in Japan because of the Golden Week holidays: Showa Day, Constitution Day, Greenery Day, and Children's Day. Kids celebrate Children's Day by flying carp-shaped koinobori flags, displaying samurai helmets, eating kusamochi rice sweets, and generally having fun — and so are creators all around the anime and manga world:
Yusuko Azaraisui (Monster 4-Koma Show)
[Rough Translation]
Panel 1: OK, everyone~ a new friend is coming to this daycare.
Panel 2: It's Xeno'jiva-chan.
Hello everyone.
Panel 3: He doesn't look it, but Xeno-chan is a baby, so be nice.
O…OK
Panel 4: Let's play.
Wah!
Aieee!
Wah!
Heehee, they're having fun.
Mito (Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing)
Momoko Sakura's Staff
My Happy Marriage
My Hero Academia
Neko Masamune
Oshi no Ko
Sega
Sonic the Hedghog
Shikaru Neko
so-ma-to (Shadows House)
Taku Kawamura (My Clueless First Friend)
