Kodansha USA Licenses Kiss or Die Trying!, Fan/Girl x Call/Boy, 2 More Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Friday new print and digital releases for fall 2026:

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Den Mitao

Title: Kiss or Die Trying! ( Douse Shinunara Kiss Shitai! )

Author: Den Mitao

Summary: Kanemaru, an inveterate serial dater, takes an interest in Liu, a transfer student at his college who works at his favorite Chinese eatery. But just as Kanemaru works up the courage to ask out Liu, they're suddenly attacked by a gang of kidnappers! Each and every time things start to heat up between the two, a wild and unpredictable predicament just so happens to get in the way... Strap in for a madcap BL about a couple the universe itself is determined to keep apart—even if it means they have to die!



Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Kotora Aoshima

Title: Fan/Girl x Call/Boy ( Deriwo no Oshigoto )

Author: Kotora Aoshima

Summary: Sakurako, a shut-in and an obsessive fan of ero-ge (erotic fantasy games) hires a call-boy, Fuji, to try and experience the feelings of her favorite game character. Things go awry when a clumsy stumble causes the carefully-hidden otaku -ware and an erotic game on the TV to unpause—revealing Sakurako's ulterior motives. But it turns out that Fuji is a fan of the same game—so they end up spending the night playing games instead. The two keep in touch, and Saurako is able to find the courage to go outside, if it means spending more time with Fuji (and fangirling out at a game-themed cafe!). This fun and funny love story is perfect for fans of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Sweat and Soap !



Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Haruka Kawachi

Title: Rainy Day Serenade ( Namidaame to Serenade ) 2-in-1 Omnibus

Author: Haruka Kawachi

Summary: On rainy days, Hina has dreams about her younger self playing with a mysterious boy in a garden she's never seen before—until, by chance, she stumbles upon the place. There's a young man there, Takaaki, who mistakes Hina for his fiancée Hinako. He whisks her back to what he thinks is her home, where Hina's doppelganger is waiting, and Hina realizes this isn't the Tokyo she left behind but Japan in the year 1907! Is this all a dream or something much stranger?



Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Dorothy Odoroo

Title: Mr. Vamp is a Vampire ( Vamp-sensei wa Kyūketsuki )

Author: Dorothy Odoroo

Summary: “Mr. Vamp,” an immortal vampire, has had a number of careers over his long life. To mix things up, he's now working as a history teacher in a high school in Japan. He thinks he's got everyone fooled into believing he's just an ordinary mortal, but due to a lack of effort on his part when it comes to truly blending in, the students and teachers all realize his true nature (but still humor him by going along with the fiction). Hijinks ensue!



Source: Kodansha USA Publishing