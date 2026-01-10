Abrams ComicArts' Kana Licenses Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kensuke Nishida's Jagaan Manga

14-volume supernatural horror manga ran from 2017-2021

Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint announced on Friday it will release storywriter Muneyuki Kaneshiro and artist Kensuke Nishida 's Jagaan manga starting in September 2026.

Image via Amazon © Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kensuke Nishida, Shogakukan

The supernatural horror manga centers on Shintarō Jagasaki, a police officer who is bored with his job and domestic life, currently living with a girlfriend, and living a life headed toward marriage and settling down with a family. His life takes an immediate turn for the interesting when a monster appears on a train, and he suddenly gains the power to shoot with his right hand.

Kaneshiro and Nishida launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in February 2017, and ended the series in November 2021. The manga has 14 total volumes.

Kaneshiro is also known for the As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga with artist Akeji Fujimura and the ongoing Blue Lock manga with Yūsuke Nomura . Kodansha Comics and K MANGA are both releasing Blue Lock in English, as well as the As the Gods Will: The Second Series manga. Yen Press is releasing Kaneshiro and Akira Hiramoto 's Super Ball Girls manga in English.

Nishida previously wrote and drew the I am a Hero in Nagasaki spinoff manga of Kengo Hanazawa 's I am a Hero manga.

Source: Kana's X/Twitter account