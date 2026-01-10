News
Abrams ComicArts' Kana Licenses Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kensuke Nishida's Jagaan Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Abrams ComicArts' Kana imprint announced on Friday it will release storywriter Muneyuki Kaneshiro and artist Kensuke Nishida's Jagaan manga starting in September 2026.
📖KANA ANNOUNCEMENT!— Abrams Kana (@kanamanga_us) January 9, 2026
🌃Get ready to embark on a horror filled, dark and supernatural journey with Jagaan!
📚Volume 1 of Jagaan comes out September, 2026!#Manga #NewRelease #Horror #Kana #Thriller pic.twitter.com/Xyf39GAkG3
Kaneshiro and Nishida launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in February 2017, and ended the series in November 2021. The manga has 14 total volumes.
Kaneshiro is also known for the As the Gods Will (Kami-sama no Iu Toori) manga with artist Akeji Fujimura and the ongoing Blue Lock manga with Yūsuke Nomura. Kodansha Comics and K MANGA are both releasing Blue Lock in English, as well as the As the Gods Will: The Second Series manga. Yen Press is releasing Kaneshiro and Akira Hiramoto's Super Ball Girls manga in English.
Nishida previously wrote and drew the I am a Hero in Nagasaki spinoff manga of Kengo Hanazawa's I am a Hero manga.
Source: Kana's X/Twitter account