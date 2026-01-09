Setsuo Itō Joins Cast of 4th Season of 'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime

New season debuts in April

The staff for the anime of Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga revealed on Saturday that Setsuo Itō will voice Purson Soi, the Abnormal class's long-forgotten 13th classmate, in the anime's fourth season. The staff had revealed the character in a video last month.





Crunchyroll

The anime will debut in April 2026 onwill stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.also screened the anime's premiere at the Anime Frontier event on December 14.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.

The anime's third season debuted in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.