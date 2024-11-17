'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Gets 4th Season

3rd season premiered in 2022

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga announced in a video on Sunday that the anime will get a fourth season. The announcement coincides with the anime's fifth anniversary, and was first made at the " Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Anime Special Event Devil's Party!" event earlier in the day.

The anime's staff also revealed a teaser visual:

© 西修 (秋田書店) ／魔入りました！入間くん製作委員会

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

Crunchyroll

The anime's first season premiered in October 2019 on, and had 23 episodes. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title, and also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in April 2021.streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an Englishin June 2021.

The anime's third season debuted in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.

