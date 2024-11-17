News
'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Gets 4th Season
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Osamu Nishi's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) manga announced in a video on Sunday that the anime will get a fourth season. The announcement coincides with the anime's fifth anniversary, and was first made at the "Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Anime Special Event Devil's Party!" event earlier in the day.
The anime's staff also revealed a teaser visual:The anime's first season premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational, and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, and also streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.
The anime's third season debuted in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.
Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.
Sources: Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie