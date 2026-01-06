Netflix Adds Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Anime

Netflix has added the first 12 episodes for the third season of the Pokémon: Horizons anime titled Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope on Tuesday. The Pokémon Company International streamed an English trailer:

Image via Pokémon franchise's X/Twitter account © Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

The anime entered a new arc on October 31. In the new arc, the characters go to Blueberry Academy, originally introduced in "The Indigo Disk" DLC from thegames.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode in October 2023 in Japan. The "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted in April 2024. The fourth arc started in Japan last October, and it featured characters from Kitakami, a location in "The Teal Mask" expansion for the Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also introduces the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Satō ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. in February 2024, but the series debuted instead in March 2024. Netflix premiered Pokémon Horizons: The Series —The Search for Laqua , the anime's second season, in February 2025.

The Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022. "The Indigo Disk," the second part of the DLC, launched in December 2023. "The Teal Mask," the first DLC, launched in September 2023.

Pokémon Legends Z-A launched for Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Source: Email correspondence