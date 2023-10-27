Pokémon Horizons Anime Unveils New Visual, Updated Ending Theme

1st ending theme song gets new rap lyrics

The staff of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime revealed that the first ending theme song "RVR ~Rising Volt Tacklers' Rap~" is getting updated with new lyrics and performances for the anime's new arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), which started with the 26th episode on Friday. The Rising Volt Tacklers members will perform unique raps about their Pokémon every week. The staff also unveiled a new visual featuring the Rising Volt Tacklers on an airship with a Shiny Rayquaza in the background:

The anime's official Twitter account also streamed the opening video featuring the new opening theme song "Hello" by yama and BotchiBoromaru, which also debuted with the 26th episode.

⋱さぁ 進め 雲つきぬけ⋰ #アニポケ 新オープニング映像公開 キラキラ輝く #テラパゴス✨ 駆ける #ライジングボルテッカーズ🔥 細部まで注目して何度でも見てください！ アニポケは毎週金曜よる6時55分～ テレビ東京系で放送中📺 ※一部地域では放送日時が異なります(@anipoke_PR)October 27

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from theandvideo games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The anime's English dub is "coming soon."

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.