New Pokémon Anime Announces New Characters Friede, Captain Pikachu

The Pokémon Company announced two new characters for the new anime in the Pokémon franchise on Friday. The new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside protagonists Liko and Roy.

Vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International Taito Okiura also stated on Friday that Pikachu will "continue to have a significant presence in the animated series and remain an icon for the brand.”

The anime will premiere on April 14. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The Pokémon Company previously stated in its English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.

Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master (Aiming to be a Pokémon Master), a collection of 11 special episodes to conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , premiered in Japan on January 13. The series is the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu.

