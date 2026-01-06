Amazon Prime Video Adds Monster Strike: Deadverse Reloaded Anime

All 10 episodes stream subbed

Monster Strike

added all 10 episodes of, the first anime series based on MIXL'smobile role-playing gameto premiere on broadcast television. The anime is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles.

The anime premiered on October 21, and it aired for one cours (quarter of a year) of 10 episodes on Tokyo MX and 44 other channels across Japan. It also streamed on various subscription and video-on-demand services in Japan, and for a limited time on the Strike World's official YouTube channel and Japan's TVer service.

The main cast members are:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jugemu, a mysterious man who suddenly appeared in Rinne's world

as Jugemu, a mysterious man who suddenly appeared in Rinne's world Kana Ichinose as Rinne, a multi-talented high school girl

as Rinne, a multi-talented high school girl Kana Hanazawa as Yakumo, a descendant of a savage god

as Yakumo, a descendant of a savage god Inori Minase as Neo, a special forces member of the global defense organization Easter

Masao Ōkubo ( Record of Ragnarok , Record of Ragnarok II ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company . ARCH is producing the anime. Noriyuki Nakamura ( Shoot! Goal to the Future , Zumomo to Nupepe ) is the assistant director, and Hayato Kazano ( Classroom of the Elite first three seasons) and Jin Haganeya ( Guilty Crown , Azur Lane ) are both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazumi Inadome ( Un-Go ) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

The group Da-iCE performs the opening theme song, and rapper YZERR performs the ending theme song,

MIXL launched the original game on iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2013, and then launched it in English the next year. However, the English version ended service in 2017. A game debuted on Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2015.

The first 52-episode net anime season in the franchise , Monster Strike the Animation , premiered in October 2015. (This anime was initially announced for broadcast, but then premiered online.) The first part of the show's second season premiered in April 2017, and ran until September 2017. The 13-episode second part of the second season, titled Monster Strike the Anime: The Fading Cosmos , premiered in October 2017.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2018 and ran for 12 episodes. The franchise then ran five episodes in an Arthur spinoff series, seven episodes in a Lucifer spinoff series, and 13 episodes in a Solomon spinoff series (all of which are considered part of the overall third season of the anime). The Arthur Kishiō no Kakusei ( Arthur (2nd) ) anime premiered in May 2019 and ran for seven episodes, and the Noah Hakobune no Kyūseishu (The Savior of Noah's Arc) anime premiered in July 2019 and ran for six episodes. Lucifer: The Final Arc ( Lucifer Wedding Game ) premiered with English subtitles in October 2020 and ran for seven episodes.

The net anime's final arc, Monster Strike : End of the World, premiered in November 2019 on YouTube .

The Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku (Hareruya: Fated Choice) anime streamed online in September 2020 on YouTube , Twitter Live, and Abema TV . The anime is the franchise 's first "interactive anime": viewers were able to choose between two options to decide how the last 10 minutes of the anime would play out.

The first Monster Strike The Movie anime film opened in Japan in December 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in May 2017. The second film in the franchise , Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata (Beyond the Sky), opened in Japan in October 2018. The Monster Strike the Movie: Lucifer Dawn of Despair ( Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake ) film opened in November 2020 after delays, and Crunchyroll streamed the film in August 2021.

Source: Amazon Prime Video via AIR

