Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake Delayed Due to COVID-19

Film would have opened in June

Director Kobun Shizuno announced on Tuesday that Monster Strike The Movie : Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake (Lucifer Dawn of Despair) has been delayed from its June opening to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The official Twitter account for the Monster Strike the Animation franchise asked fans to wait a little longer until the film's eventual release. The franchise 's official website and Twitter account will announce the new opening date once it has been decided.

Shizuno ( Detective Conan films) is directing the movie, and Masaya Honda ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) wrote the script. Masayoshi Ōishi is performing the film's theme song "Eiyū no Uta" (Song of Heroes). In the film, Lucifer thrusts her blade at her former comrades.

The anime's final arc, Monster Strike : End of the World premiered on November 30 on YouTube . The arc unites the heroes Lucifer ( Yōko Hikasa ), Arthur ( Nana Mizuki ), Solomon ( Maaya Uchida ), Noah ( Sōma Saitō ), and Pandora ( Yui Ogura ) as they confront the most powerful Decemviri — the mysterious Yesod — and save the Strike World. The Decemviri Netzach, Gevurah, and Hod also debuted, as voiced by the three winners of the audition finals held during the " XFLAG Park 2019" event last July.

The first 52-episode net anime season in the franchise premiered in October 2015. The first part of the show's second season premiered in April 2017, and ran until September 2017. The 13-episode second part of the second season, titled Monster Strike the Anime: The Fading Cosmos , premiered in October 2017.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. The franchise has since aired five episodes in an Arthur spinoff series, seven episodes in a Lucifer spinoff series, and 13 episodes in a Solomon spinoff series (all of which are considered part of the overall third season of the anime). The Arthur Kishiō no Kakusei ( Arthur (2nd) ) anime premiered on May 11 and aired for seven episodes, and the Noah Hakobune no Kyūseishu (The Savior of Noah's Arc) anime premiered on July 27 and aired for six episodes. Most recently, Lucifer: The Final Arc ( Lucifer Wedding Game ) premiered with English subtitles on October 5 and aired for seven episodes.

The first Monster Strike The Movie anime film opened in Japan in December 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in May 2017. The second film in the franchise , Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata (Beyond the Sky), opened in Japan in October 2018.