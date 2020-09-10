Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake's New Trailer Reveals November 6 Debut

Film opens after COVID-19 delay

The official website for the Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake (Lucifer Dawn of Despair) film began streaming a new trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer announces that the film will open in Japan on November 6, and that advance ticket passes will go on sale on September 11 with various bonus items, depending on the venue.

The film had been rescheduled from June to November, after a delay to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kobun Shizuno ( Detective Conan films) is directing the movie at Anima and Dynamo Pictures , and Masaya Honda ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) wrote the script. Masayoshi Ōishi contributes the film's theme song "Eiyū no Uta" (Heroes' Song) heard in the recent promotional videos.

The first 52-episode net anime season in the franchise premiered in October 2015. The first part of the show's second season premiered in April 2017, and ran until September 2017. The 13-episode second part of the second season, titled Monster Strike the Anime: The Fading Cosmos , premiered in October 2017.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. The franchise then aired five episodes in an Arthur spinoff series, seven episodes in a Lucifer spinoff series, and 13 episodes in a Solomon spinoff series (all of which are considered part of the overall third season of the anime). The Arthur Kishiō no Kakusei ( Arthur (2nd) ) anime premiered on May 11, 2019 and aired for seven episodes, and the Noah Hakobune no Kyūseishu (The Savior of Noah's Arc) anime premiered on July 27, 2019 and aired for six episodes. More recently, Lucifer: The Final Arc ( Lucifer Wedding Game ) premiered with English subtitles on October 5 and aired for seven episodes.

The net anime's final arc, Monster Strike : End of the World, premiered on November 30 on YouTube . The arc unites the heroes Lucifer ( Yōko Hikasa ), Arthur ( Nana Mizuki ), Solomon ( Maaya Uchida ), Noah ( Sōma Saitō ), and Pandora ( Yui Ogura ) as they confront the most powerful Decemviri — the mysterious Yesod — and save the Strike World. The Decemviri Netzach, Gevurah, and Hod also debuted, as voiced by the three winners of the audition finals held during the " XFLAG Park 2019" event in July 2019.

The first Monster Strike The Movie anime film opened in Japan in December 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in May 2017. The second film in the franchise , Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata (Beyond the Sky), opened in Japan in October 2018.