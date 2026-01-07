Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord Anime Streams 1st 3 Minutes

Series debuts on Wednesday

The staff for the television anime of Sou Akaike 's Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City ( Okiraku Ryōshu no Tanoshii Ryōchi Bōei ) light novel series started streaming the opening three minutes of the anime's first episode on Wednesday.

Note: The below video does not have English subtitles





Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会

The series will premiere via streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on January 7, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST), before running on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 10 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST). It will also run on the Sun TV , AT-X , and Tochigi TV channels, as well as on other streaming services after broadcast. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars Yumi Uchiyama as protagonist Van, a Japanese salaryman reincarnated into an aristocratic family and is known as a child prodigy. M.A.O voices Till, Van's personal maid. Mariya Ise plays Khamsin, a person deeply loyal to Van after he saved his life.

The other cast members include:

Tetsuya Tatamitani ( Africa Salaryman , Thermae Romae Novae ) is directing the anime at NAZ . Yutaka Yasunaga ( Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon , Pet, ERASED episode scripts) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kana Utatane ( Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill two seasons, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! ) is composing the music. Flying Dog is in charge of music production.

Takayuki Kuriyama is serving as the anime's series director and supervisor, and Shingo Nakamura (animation director on Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion , Food Wars! The Second Plate ) is designing the characters.

Rei Nakashima performs the opening theme song "Okirakuze~shon." Nonoka Ōbuchi performs the ending theme song "Make it."

Seven Seas licensed the novel series' manga adaptation by Maro Aoiro , and it describes the story:

Van, the fourth son of a powerful noble, is only two years old when he remembers his past life as a salaryman in Japan. With his adult brain in a young body, he's considered a child prodigy...until he displays the “Production Magic” skill when he turns eight. In a family that favors offensive magic, this crafting skill is considered useless in battle, and Van is banished to oversee a tiny country town in disgrace. With only his personal maid, the memories of his past life, and his “worthless” magic, can Van improve the fortunes of this little village—and himself?

Akaike first released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on May 15, 2020, and Overlap Bunko started publishing the light novel series with illustrations by Kururi in September 2021. The eighth volume shipped on August 25. Aoiro began the manga on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website February 2022. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shipped in Japan in April 2025. The franchise has over 2.5 million copies in circulation.