Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord Novels Get TV Anime

The livestreamed "Great Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering Special 2025" announced on Sunday that Sou Akaike 's Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City ( Okiraku Ryōshu no Tanoshii Ryōchi Bōei ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

Seven Seas licensed the novel series' manga adaptation by Maro Aoiro , and it describes the story:

Van, the fourth son of a powerful noble, is only two years old when he remembers his past life as a salaryman in Japan. With his adult brain in a young body, he's considered a child prodigy...until he displays the “Production Magic” skill when he turns eight. In a family that favors offensive magic, this crafting skill is considered useless in battle, and Van is banished to oversee a tiny country town in disgrace. With only his personal maid, the memories of his past life, and his “worthless” magic, can Van improve the fortunes of this little village—and himself?

Akaike first released the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website on May 15, 2020, and Overlap Bunko started publishing the light novel series with illustrations by Kururi in September 2021. The seventh volume shipped on January 25. Aoiro began the manga on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in August 2021. The manga's seventh volume will ship in Japan on April 25.

Kukuri and Aoiro both drew illustrations to celebrate the anime news: