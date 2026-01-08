Tonchi Kataoka's Shūen no Majo to Sekai no Tabi Manga Ends in February

Series debuted in August 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Tonchi Kataoka, Kodansha

The February issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine announced on Thursday artist Tonchi Kataoka 's Shūen no Majo to Sekai no Tabi ( The witch of the end and the world journey ) manga will end in the March issue on February 9.

The story follows the world's most evil witch, Elena Morgana, who has finally caught up to humanity in the drawn-out war between the demon king's army and humanity. At the last moment, her magic fails her and she swears to return to put an end to them once and for all. Unexpectedly, she encounters a kind villager named Taro who changes her mind. So begins evil witch's journey to save humanity.

Kataoka launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2024. Kodansha shipped the third compiled book volume on September 9.

Seven Seas released Kataoka's four-volume How to Train Your Devil manga in English. The manga launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2017 and Mag Garden published the fourth volume in February 2020.