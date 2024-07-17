How to Train Your Devil's Tonchi Kataoka Launches New Manga

Shūen no Majo to Sekai no Tabi debuted on July 9

The August issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on July 9 that How to Train Your Devil artist Tonchi Kataoka launched a new series titled Shūen no Majo to Sekai no Tabi (The Witch of the End and The Journey Around the World), with the second chapter publishing in the September issue on August 8. The first chapter is available on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket platform.

Image via Magazine Pocket's X/Twitter account © Tonchi Kataoka, Kodansha

The story follows the world's most evil witch, Elena Morgana, who has finally caught up to humanity in the drawn-out war between the demon king's army and humanity. At the last moment, her magic fails her and she swears to return to put an end to them once and for all. Unexpectedly, she encounters a kind villager Taro who changes her mind - So begins evil witch's journey to save humanity.

Kataoka also drew an image on X/ Twitter to commemorate the new series.

Image via Tonchi Kataoka's X/Twitter account © Tonchi Kataoka, Kodansha

Seven Seas licensed Kataoka's How to Train Your Devil manga in 2019. The manga launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2017.