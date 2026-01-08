Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 22-28

The Kindly Lion , Mushi Production 's 1970 anime film based on Takashi Yanase 's picture book, aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.5% rating.

A marathon re-airing of the fifth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Thursday, December 25 at 5:50 p.m., and earned a 4.4% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)