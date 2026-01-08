News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Wandance finale ranks at #8, earns 2.1% rating

The Kindly Lion, Mushi Production's 1970 anime film based on Takashi Yanase's picture book, aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.5% rating.

A marathon re-airing of the fifth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Thursday, December 25 at 5:50 p.m., and earned a 4.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
5.5
Detective Conan NTV December 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi December 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV December 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.1
One Piece Fuji TV December 28 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.6
Wandance (finale) Fuji TV December 24 (Wed) 23:45 30 min.
2.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 27 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.5
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E December 22 (Mon) 19:00 30 min.
1.4
Kagaku×Bōken Survival! NHK-E December 27 (Fri) 18:25 25 min.
1.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

