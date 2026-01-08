News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 22-28
Wandance finale ranks at #8, earns 2.1% rating
The Kindly Lion, Mushi Production's 1970 anime film based on Takashi Yanase's picture book, aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.5% rating.
A marathon re-airing of the fifth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Thursday, December 25 at 5:50 p.m., and earned a 4.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|December 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 28 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Wandance (finale)
|Fuji TV
|December 24 (Wed)
|23:45
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 27 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep)
|NHK-E
|December 22 (Mon)
|19:00
|30 min.
|Kagaku×Bōken Survival!
|NHK-E
|December 27 (Fri)
|18:25
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)