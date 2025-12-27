News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blue Miburo season 2 premiere episode earns 4.1% rating
The French live-action City Hunter movie, Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon, aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 20 at 3:05 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 21 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 20 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 21 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2 (premiere)
|NTV
|December 20 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 20 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 20 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Tougen Anki
|NTV
|December 19 (Fri)
|23:10
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|December 21 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 21 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 20 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 20 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)