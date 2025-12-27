Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 15-21

News
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blue Miburo season 2 premiere episode earns 4.1% rating

The French live-action City Hunter movie, Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon, aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 20 at 3:05 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.4
Detective Conan NTV December 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 21 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Blue Miburo season 2 (premiere) NTV December 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.1
Doraemon TV Asahi December 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 20 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Tougen Anki NTV December 19 (Fri) 23:10 30 min.
2.6
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi December 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.4
One Piece Fuji TV December 21 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 20 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 20 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

