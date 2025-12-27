Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 15-21

The French live-action City Hunter movie, Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon , aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, December 20 at 3:05 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)