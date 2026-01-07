Kodansha USA Licenses AIDOL, NakiNagi, Say Hello to Mr. Wallaby! Manga

Books to ship in print in fall 2026

Kodansha USA Publishing announced new print and digital releases for fall 2026:

Image via Kodansha USA © Kazu Inabe, Yu Kuraishi, Ku Tanaka

Title: AIDOL ( Denjin N )

Authors: Kazu Inabe (art), Yu Kuraishi (story), Ku Tanaka (original concept)

Summary: In this dark showbiz thriller manga, a sick fan of a mediocre idol singer becomes a monstrous presence possessing the electrical grid. He wields his strange new powers mercilessly to make his stan a success—whether she likes it or not. It's Death Note meets Perfect Blue in a tense, horrific mystery featuring Final Destination –style kills against a toxic celebrity backdrop, from the creators of Fort of Apocalypse and Starving Anonymous .

Each omnibus volume contains two parts, almost 400 pages of manga. A complete story in three books perfect for fans of Dragon Head , PTSD Radio , and Homunculus .



Image via Kodansha USA © Keigo Maki

Title: NakiNagi

Author: Keigo Maki

Summary: A quiet witch meets a girl in love. Nakika was once a feared witch of the deep sea, but has started a life on the surface to learn about “human emotions.” Nagisa is a naive romantic and Nakika's best friend—and although she might not always understand Nagisa's infatuation, her compassion for Nagisa is deeper than the Pacific Ocean! Using her magical powers to support Nagisa's quest for love deepens Nakika's understanding of the human world—but it also strengthens her ties to the land and to Nagisa herself. Follow the 1000% wholesome story of a girl in love and her watchful guardian!



Image via Kodansha USA

Title: Say Hello to Mr. Wallaby! ( Kyō mo Ashita mo Wallaby-sensei )

Author: Marume Goshika

Summary: One day, a Japanese professor on a field expedition to Australia has the surprise of a lifetime when a wallaby suddenly falls on him from the trees above. The wallaby is slightly put out (as he explains quite calmly) because, you see, he was distracted while reading a book about one of his favorite subjects—bushido. He's a bit of an otaku and has always dreamed of going to Japan. The professor is instantly charmed, of course, and whisks Mr. Wallaby off to Japan. Mr. Wallaby, inspired by the professor, says he also wants to become a teacher...



Source: Kodansha USA Publishing