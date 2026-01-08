Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Delays AiAi DLC, Streams Trailer for Pac-Man DLC

Sega began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the Pac-Man DLC for the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game. The DLC launched on Wednesday with Pac-Man , the four Ghosts, the Pac-Village track, and the Pac-Mobile. In addition, the Pac-Man Festival will take place in the game online starting on Thursday. The game's official X/Twitter account also announced that the DLC for AiAi from Super Monkey Ball has been delayed from January to February, but the Tangle and Whisper DLC's February release will remain unchanged. The delay is due to a change in the game's Legend Competition schedule later this month.

The game will add AiAi from Super Monkey Ball and Tangle and Whisper from IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comic in February.

Sega first announced the Pac-Man DLC collaboration in August. The Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac game, a remake of the original Pac-Man World 2 game with new features, featured a DLC pack for Sonic the Hedgehog that launched on September 25.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5 's Joker. The game is crossing over with Nickeledeon animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and Avatar: The Last Airbender . The game is collaborating with CAPCOM for a DLC pack with Mega Man, Protoman, and Dr. Wily's Castle in 2026. The Minecraft DLC pack, which includes Steve, Alex, Creeper, and a Minecraft World track, launched on October 9. The game added Ichiban from the Like a Dragon series on November 5. The SpongeBob SquarePants pack added Spongebob and Patrick, as well as the Bikini Bottom track, on November 19. The game added NiGHTS from Nights into Dreams on December 24.

An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.