Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Adds NiGHTS on December 24

Game adds Nights into Dreams character, Dream Sleeper vehicle on Wednesday

Image courtesy of Sega © Sega

Nights into Dreams

revealed on Monday that itsracing game will add NiGHTS fromfor free on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The update will also add NiGHTS' vehicle Dream Sleeper and new emotes and sounds.

The game will add AiAi from Super Monkey Ball in January 2026, and Tangle and Whisper from IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comic in February 2026.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Nintendo Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5 's Joker. The game is crossing over with Nickeledeon animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and Avatar: The Last Airbender . The game is collaborating with Bandai Namco for a DLC pack including Pac-Man , Ghosts, and Pac-Village that launches for the game in early 2026, and with CAPCOM for a DLC pack with Mega Man, Protoman, and Dr. Wily's Castle in 2026. The Minecraft DLC pack, which includes Steve, Alex, Creeper, and a Minecraft World track, launched on October 9. The game added Ichiban from the Like a Dragon series on November 5. The SpongeBob SquarePants pack added Spongebob and Patrick, as well as the Bikini Bottom track, on November 19.

An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.

