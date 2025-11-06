Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game's Trailer Reveals December 4 Digital Release for Switch 2 Edition

Owners of Switch version can upgrade with progress carried over

Sega announced on Thursday that it will release the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of its Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game digitally on December 4. There will be a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Nintendo Switch version, and progress will carry over. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The upgrade pack costs US$10.00, with a US$5.00 introductory price until December 11. The Switch 2 version features higher resolution, faster framerates, and sharper graphics for both docked and handheld play. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game added Ichiban from the Like a Dragon series on Wednesday. The Ichiban Kasuga Festival event is running from Thursday-Sunday.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5 's Joker. The game is crossing over with Nickeledeon animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and Avatar: The Last Airbender . The game is collaborating with Bandai Namco for a DLC pack including Pac-Man , Ghosts, and Pac-Village that launches for the game in early 2026, and with CAPCOM for a DLC pack with Mega Man, Protoman, and Dr. Wily's Castle in 2026. The Minecraft DLC pack, which includes Steve, Alex, Creeper, and a Minecraft World track, launched on October 9.

An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.

