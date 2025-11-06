Persona Music Experience Comes to America

Persona Live 2026: Awakening concerts slated to host full cast from Japan

Japanese video game publisher Atlus announced on Tuesday that its popular game series Persona will hold its first "Persona Music Experience" concerts in the United States. Titled Persona Live 2026: Awakening, the concerts will be at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Due to demand, Atlus has since added another concert at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 23.

Image via www.sega.com ©Atlus. ©SEGA.

The Sega website further notes the concert will feature the full cast from Japan. Along with the Japanese cast, the Persona Live 2026: Awakening concert will feature performances by:

Lyn Inaizumu (singer for Persona 5 series)

Azumi Takahashi (singer of Persona 3 Reloaded)

Lotus Juice (Rapper and vocalist of Persona 3 and Persona 3 Reloaded)

Toshiki Konishi (composer and guitarist from the Atlus Sound Team)

The Persona Live Dancers

Image via www.sega.com ©Atlus. ©SEGA.

Ticket pre-sales for the Persona Live 2026: Awakening concert began on November 5, and general ticket sales will begin on November 7.