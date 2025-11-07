Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Staff, Main Cast, April 2026 Debut

The official website for the anime based on Akira Konno 's Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo manga revealed the anime's television debut in April 2026, the main cast, the main staff, and a teaser video on Friday.

The anime will star Yuria Kōzuki as Kujima (right in below image) and Ayumu Murase as Arata Kōda (left).

Image via Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo anime's website ©紺野アキラ／小学館／クジマ製作委員会

Noriyuki Nomata (episode director for Assassination Classroom , Carole & Tuesday , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Shinichiro Kimura ( A Little Snow Fairy Sugar , Venus Versus Virus ) is the series director. Yasunori Yamada ( Venus Versus Virus , Motto To Love Ru ) is overseeing the series scripts, Sakurako Mitsuhashi (animation director for Hula Fulla Dance , My Happy Marriage ) is designing the characters, and Manami Kakudō is composing the music.

© Akira Konno, Shogakukan

The "bird(?) home comedy" manga's story starts when first-year middle school student Arata Kōda meets a mysterious bird-looking creature named Kujima in autumn. Hungry and craving Japanese food, Kujima ends up staying with the Kōda family at their house, where the atmosphere is tense because of Akira's older brother who failed the college entrance exam. Kujima lives with the Kōda family until winter passes and warm spring arrives.

Konno launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in September 2021. The series ended in April 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the fifth and final volume in May 2024.

The manga was nominated in the print category of the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. The manga was also included in the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

