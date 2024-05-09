Akira Konno's Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo Comedy Manga Gets Anime

Recently ended manga follows middle school student living with mysterious bird-looking creature

Shogakukan announced on Friday that Akira Konno 's Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo manga is inspiring an anime.

The "bird(?) home comedy" manga's story starts when first-year middle school student Arata Kōda meets a mysterious bird-looking creature named Kujima in autumn. Hungry and craving Japanese food, Kujima ends up staying with the Kōda family at their house, where the atmosphere is tense because of Akira's older brother who failed the college entrance exam. Kujima lives with the Kōda family until winter passes and warm spring arrives.

Konno launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in September 2021. The series recently ended on April 12. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the fifth and final volume on Friday.

The manga was nominated in the print category of the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. The manga was also included in the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Source: Comic Natalie