Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, January 4 Debut

Kadokawa unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the television anime of Yawora Tsugumi 's Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō (The Everyday Life of Torture Part-Time Workers) manga on Friday. The video reveals more cast members, theme song artists, and the January 4 television premiere date for the anime.





Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 次見やをら/白泉社

The new cast members include (Character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Kishō Taniyama as Hela

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 次見やをら/白泉社

Rikuya Yasuda as Noe

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 次見やをら/白泉社

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS Asahi , TV Aichi , and Yomiuri TV on January 4. The anime will also stream on U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and other streaming services, but the announcement did not reveal the streaming premiere dates.

GRANRODEO performs the anime's opening theme song "GO GO PARADISE!!," which the above video also previews. Takuma Terashima performs the ending theme song "Ashita Tenki ni Naare."

The anime stars (name romanizations are not confirmed):

Shunichi Toki as Cero, the ace at the company who gets along with everyone

Takuma Terashima as Shiu, a legend in the torture world

Takuma Nagatsuka as Mikke, a new hire who is cute and energetic

Yōhei Azakami as Hugh, a new hire who is a serious and kind-hearted university student

The dark workplace comedy manga takes place in a world where murder and torture are legal and numerous "torture contract companies" exist. Cero and Shiu work part time for the "Spirytus" torture company, which is known for treating its employees well and only targeting bad people. Two new part time hires — Mikke and Hugh — also join the company, and the four enjoy their torture-working life.

The manga launched on Hakusensha 's Young Animal Web service in December 2022. Hakusensha published the sixth volume on June 27, and will publish the seventh volume on December 25.

