HIDIVE Streams Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling TV Anime in January 2026

N. American premiere screens at Anime Frontier in Fort Worth, TX in December

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会

announced on Friday that it will stream the television anime of storywriterand illustrator's) light novel series this January for the winter 2026 season.will screen the North American premiere at this year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, which will take place from December 12-14.

The anime will star (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Shunichi Toki as Ilusia

as Ilusia Ami Koshimizu as Divine Voice

as Divine Voice Miku Itō as Myria

Yūta Takamura (chief director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , episode director for Chihayafuru ) is directing the anime at GA-CREW and Felix Film . Nobuyoshi Arai (episode director for Banana Fish , Vinland Saga (TV 2) , Yuri!!! on Ice ) is the assistant director and Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Hi Score Girl , Haganai , Baki Hanma ) is overseeing the series scripts. Hiroyasu Oda is the monster designer, and Masahito Onoda is the character designer. Kō Ōtani ( Shakugan no Shana , Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ) is composing the music at IMAGINE , and Tsuyoshi Takahashi is the sound director.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the light novel series and RIO 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

Nekoko began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and the last update was in June 2025. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the story in print with art by NAJI yanagida in December 2015, and published 12 volumes. Square Enix took over publishing of the novel series, and has published volumes 13-16.

RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017. Earth Star Entertainment has so far published eight compiled book volumes.

Source: Press release