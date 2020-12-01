Seven Seas Licenses 7 Novels, 3 Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday that it has licensed Shinobumaru's The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe ( Wagaya wa Kakuriyo no Kashihonya-san -Ayakashi no Jō to Haraiya no Shōnen- ) light novel series as the first title for its new Airship imprint. The company also announced its license of Lute and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima 's Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! ( Mezametara Saikyō to Uchūsen Mochi Datta node, Ikkodate Mezashite Yōhei Toshite Jiyūni Ikitai ) light novels, Nekoko and Yanagida Naji's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling ( Tensei Shitara Dragon no Tamago Datta ~Saikyō Igai Mezasanee~ ) light novels (as well as RIO's manga adaptation of the novels), Reia and Hazuki Futaba 's Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter ( Kōshaku Reijō no Tashinami ) light novels, OKAYADO and Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Musume – Monster Girls on the Job! ( Monster Musume - Monster Girl・Hello Work ) light novel, MINE and Peroshi's The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary ( Kuitsume Yōhei no Gensō Kitan ) light novels (as well as Area Ikemiya's manga adaptation of the novels), Mado Nozaki 's novelization of Hello World anime film, as well as Manatsu Suzuki and Yoshihiro Sono 's manga adaptation of the same film.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe :

Ever since she was three years old, Kaori has lived in a bookstore where the boundaries between the mortal realm and the spirit realm are blurred. Her adoptive father, who lives with her in this magical space, is a spirit himself. One day, Kaori comes across a bleeding young man who has stumbled into the spirit realm just as she did when she was a small child. Though the young man is an exorcist who has vowed revenge against all spirits, Kaori decides to embrace kindness and help him find his way back home. This supernatural book series focuses on a different adventure in each volume and features stunning wraparound cover illustrations by Munashichi .

The company will release the first volume in print in October 2021. The print releases will be single large-trim volumes, and the series will also get early digital releases.

Micro Magazine released the first volume in Japan in June 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! :

Sato Takahiro was an ordinary office worker and hobbyist gamer until the day he woke up on a spaceship–one that strangely resembled a craft from a favorite space-shooter game. With a decked-out ship, a crew full of babes, and a fantastic universe to explore, he's going to make the most of his good luck and create the life he's always dreamed of!

The publisher will release the first volume in English in print in July 2021, and it will have an early digital release.

Lute launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019. Kadokawa published the third compiled book volume on July 10. Shunichi Matsui is drawing a manga adaptation, and Kadokawa published the second volume on October 23.



Seven Seas describes Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling :

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

The publisher will release the first light novel volume in print in July 2021, with an early digital release. It will publish the first volume of the manga in September 2021.

Nekoko began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and it is still ongoing. Taibundo Publishing began publishing the story in print with art by Yanagida Naji in December 2015, and it published the 12th volume on May 15. RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017, and Earth Star Entertainment published the third volume on July 10.

Seven Seas describes Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter :

Iris Almeria, the daughter of a powerful duke, is arrested and forced to her knees in front of her fiancée. Her betrothed, Prince Edward, is rejecting her for another woman! As Iris's life flashes before her eyes, she suddenly realizes she knows exactly what is coming next–because she has been reincarnated into her favorite otome game as its villainess. Quick thinking saves her from exile, but Iris can't rest yet. If she wants to survive this world that sees her as wicked, she'll have to change the world itself.

The publisher will release the first light novel volume in print in July 2021, with an early digital release.

Reia serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2015 to 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Hazuki Futaba in November 2015, and it released the eighth and final volume in 2018.

Umemiya began the ongoing manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in December 2015. Kadokawa published the seventh volume on March 3. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it released the sixth volume on August 25.

Seven Seas describes Monster Musume – Monster Girls on the Job! :

When twenty-something Kurusu Kimihito became an involuntary “volunteer” in the government homestay program for monster girls, his world was turned upside down. A lamia named Miia was sent to live with him, and it's Kimihito's job to make sure the sexy snake girl integrates into everyday life. In this novel spin-off, a new program hopes to give monster girls experience in the working world–leading to sexy uniforms, on-the-job shenanigans, and all-new hilarity!

The publisher will release the first light novel volume in print in August 2021, with an early digital release.

The novel is a spinoff of OKAYADO 's Monster Musume manga, and it shipped in Japan on August 29. Origuchi, the novel's illustrator, also writes the Monster Girl Doctor novels (which OKAYADO endorses), with illustrations by Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology. The novels inspired an anime, which premiered on July 12. Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novel series in English.

OKAYADO first published " Monster Musume " in Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Ryū 's Anthology Comic Kemomo 02 in 2011, and debuted the Monster Musume series in Comic Ryū in 2012. The 16th volume shipped on June 12. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation of the manga ran in 2015, and original anime DVDs bundled with the manga's 11th and 12th volumes. Crunchyroll and Daisuki streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Seven Seas describes the The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary novels:

When seasoned mercenary Loren is the sole survivor of a disastrous battle that destroys the rest of his company, he must find a new way to survive in the world. With no friends or connections, he has no hope of joining an adventuring party–until enigmatic priestess Lapis offers to partner up with him. But there's more to Lapis than meets the eye, and Loren soon finds himself bound to a fate stranger than he imagined.

The publisher will release the first light novel volume in print in July 2021, with an early digital release. It will publish the first volume of the manga in August 2021.

MINE and Hobby Japan published the first volume of the light novel series in March 2017, with illustrations by peroshi. It published the 15th volume on November 21.

Area Ikemiya launched the manga adaptation in Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in April 2018. Hobby Japan published the manga's second volume on January 27.

Seven Seas describes the Hello World novel and manga:

Naomi, a shy teenage bookworm, is visited by his future self and tasked with fixing his biggest regret–his classmate and soon-to-be-girlfriend Ruri is going to die from an accident soon after they begin dating. But his chance to alter the future soon turns out to be far more complicated, as the very world the teens live in isn't quite what it seems. Also released as a critically acclaimed anime feature film in 2019, this intriguing sci-fi romance is a tale for the ages.

The publisher will release the novelization in print in July 2021, with an early digital release. It will release the manga in a single volume omnibus edition in August 2021.

Both the novel and manga are based on the original anime film by director Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica . The film opened in Japan in September 2019.

The novelization of the film shipped in June 2018. Suzuki ( Lostorage conflated WIXOSS ) and Sono ( Tokyo Ghoul , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress art design) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in July 2019, and ended it on March 19. Shueisha published the second and final volume on May 19.