Crunchyroll Streams TONIKAWA, 'So I'm a Spider, So What?', EX-ARM Anime

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at the Anime Expo Lite online event on Saturday that it will stream the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , So I'm a Spider, So What? , and EX-ARM anime as Crunchyroll Original anime series. The company will also stream the fourth and fifth OADs for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Monster Girl Doctor , With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun , How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω , and The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter anime.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You is the television anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon (Tonikaku Kawaii or literally, Generally Cute) manga. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime in October. The anime will also premiere in Japan in October.

Akari Kitō will star as Tsukasa, and Junya Enoki will star as Nasa.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs , and Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is designing the characters while Goichi Iwahata is designing the props. Ritsuko Utagawa is serving as the color key artist, and Yukihiro Shibutani is directing the art. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and " Endō. " ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) is composing the music.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 14, 2018, and Shogakukan published the manga's 11th volume on May 18. Viz announced in February that it will publish the manga in English this fall.

Hata himself was a newlywed in 2018, when he and his Seiyu's Life manga story collaborator, voice actress Masumi Asano , confirmed their marriage. The Seiyu's Life manga also inspired a television anime in 2015.

Hata's earlier manga Hayate the Combat Butler inspired four television anime seasons in 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2013, as well as a three-episode original video ( OVA ) project in 2014. The manga also inspired the Hayate the Combat Butler! Heaven Is a Place on Earth anime film in 2011.

So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) is based on Tsukasa Kiryu 's light novels of the same name. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime in January 2021. The anime will also premiere in January 2021. The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

The anime was previously slated to premiere this year, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

Aoi Yūki will star in the anime.

The novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume on January 10. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Asahiro Kakashi 's manga adaptation runs on Kadokawa 's free manga website Young Ace Up , and Kadokawa published the eighth compiled book volume on March 3. The manga and novels have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.

EX-ARM is based on Shinya Komi and HiRock 's manga of the same name. Crunchyroll lists the anime as "coming soon." The anime has been delayed to "fall 2020 or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide outside of Asia.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

The anime would have premiered in July before the delay. The 12th compiled book volume of the manga revealed the television anime adaptation in December 2018.

Komi launched the manga with HiRock 's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on February 19. Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine last August.

The fourth original anime DVD ( OAD ) for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be bundled with the manga's 15th volume on July 9, while the fifth OAD will be bundled with the 16th volume in November. Crunchyroll will stream the fourth OAD on July 8, and the fifth OAD in November.

The manga's three previous OADs were bundled with the manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes in July 2019, December 2019, and on March 27, respectively. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed these previous OADs on the same day of their Japanese release.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The anime will have a second season with two cours . The first cours will premiere in January 2021, while the second cours will premiere in July 2021. Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) will also get a television anime that will premiere in April 2021. Each of these anime were originally slated to premiere three months earlier, but were delayed due to COVID-19 affecting their production schedules.

Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) is based on Yoshino Origuchi 's light novel series of the same name. The anime will premiere on TV in Japan on July 12, but debuted online in Japan on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime this summer season, and the first episode is available now.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

The idol group ARCANA PROJECT is performing the opening song "Campanella Hibiku Sora de" (In the Sky Where the Bells Ring) as the group's first single, and the CD will ship on September 9. Aina Suzuki is performing the ending song "Yasahisa no Namae" (The Name of Kindness).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story, which is "endorsed by OKAYADO ," the author of the Monster Musume manga:

In the town of Lindworm where monsters and humans coexist, Dr. Glenn runs an exemplary medical clinic for monster girls with his lamia assistant, Sapphee. Whether receiving a marriage proposal by a centaur injured in battle, palpating the injury of a mermaid, or suturing the delicate wounds of a flesh golem, Dr. Glenn performs his job with grace and confidence. But when an unsavory character seeks to steal a harpy egg, how will the unflappable Dr. Glenn respond...?

Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.

With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun ( Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii ) is based on Hidekichi Matsumoto 's manga of the same name. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime in October. The anime will premiere in Japan this fall.

Seiji Kishi ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Asobi Asobase ) is directing the anime at Team Till Dawn , and he is also writing and supervising the scripts. Kazuaki Morita ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Assassination Classroom ) is designing the characters. Ayumi Miyakoshi is the art director, while Sakiko Ito is the color key artist. Hyeon Dae Song is the compositing director of photography, and Ayumu Takahashi is editing. Satoki Iida is the sound director.

The manga recounts Matsumoto's daily life while raising both a sweet, innocent dog and a "devilishly vicious yet adorable" cat. Everyday, there is laughter and even a tear or two.

Matsumoto began posting an essay manga about her pets on her Twitter account, and the illustrated anecdotes have garnered over three million likes. She also posts the manga on the pixiv Comic website, and Kodansha published the fourth compiled book volume on December 13. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on September 1.

Matsumoto's previous Honto ni Atta! Reibai-Sensei and Survival Game Club! manga also both inspired anime.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω is the second season of the television anime based on Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series. Crunchyroll will stream the second season in 2021 worldwide outside of Asia.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) is directing the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is returning from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko is again designing the characters.

Returning cast members include Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia, and Funimation streamed the anime in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the series.

J-Novel Club is releasing the original novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In the MMORPG Cross Reverie, Takuma Sakamoto is so powerful that he is lauded as the “Demon Lord” by other players. One day, he is summoned to another world – but with the same appearance he had in the game! There, he meets two girls who both proclaim themselves to be his Summoner. They had performed an Enslavement Ritual to turn him into their Summon... but that's when Takuma's passive ability "Magic Reflection" activated! Instead, it was the girls who had become enslaved! Though Takuma may have been the strongest Sorcerer there was, he had no idea how to talk with other people. That's when he makes his choice: to act based on his persona from the game! “Amazing? But of course... I am Diablo, the being known and feared as the Demon Lord!” So begins a tale of adventure with an earth-shakingly powerful Demon Lord (or at least someone who acts like one) taking on another world!

Kodansha published the first novel with illustrations by Takahiro Tsurusaki in December 2014, and published the 11th volume in May 2019. Fukuda's manga launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service in June 2015, and the 11th volume shipped on April 9. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō ) is the television anime based on Meguru Seto's light novel series of the same name.

Kenta Onishi ( My Roommate is a Cat , Clockwork Planet episode director) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi ). Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is in charge of series scripts. Yuya Uetake ( My Roommate is a Cat , The Rising of The Shield Hero key animator) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the light novels and Tomoyuki Hino 's manga adaptation of the novels. It describes the story:

Noir is the son of a minor noble with very little to his name other than a job offer–which is canceled before he can even start his first day. He does possess one rare trait, though: the magical ability to consult with a great sage, even if using the skill gives him terrible headaches! Unsure of what his future holds, he accesses the sage for advice on how to move forward and is directed to a secret dungeon filled with rare beasts and magical items. It is here that Noir will train, compiling experience and wealth, until he's powerful enough to change his fate.

Seto began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017, and it is still ongoing. Kodansha published the first volume of the light novels in print in August of that same year, and it published the fifth volume on March 2. Hino's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018. Kodansha published the fourth volume of the manga on May 8.

