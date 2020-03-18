Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii Pet Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, Fall TV Debut

The official website for the anime of Hidekichi Matsumoto 's Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii (I Enjoy Raising Both a Dog and a Cat Every Day) manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the short anime's staff, cast, and fall television premiere.



<br>

Kana Hanazawa and Tomokazu Sugita will play the pets Inu-kun, and Neko-sama, respectively, while Mai Kanazawa will play their owner Hidekichi Matsumoto .

Seiji Kishi ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Asobi Asobase ) is directing the anime at Team Till Dawn , and he is also writing and supervising the scripts. Kazuaki Morita ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Assassination Classroom ) is designing the characters. Ayumi Miyakoshi is the art director, while Sakiko Ito is the color key artist. Hyeon Dae Song is the compositing director of photography, and Ayumu Takahashi is editing. Satoki Iida is the sound director.

The manga recounts Matsumoto's daily life while raising both a sweet, innocent dog and a "devilishly vicious yet adorable" cat. Everyday, there is laughter and even a tear or two.

Matsumoto began posting an essay manga about her pets on her Twitter account, and the illustrated anecdotes have garnered over three million likes. She also posts the manga on the pixiv Comic website, and Kodansha published the fourth compiled book volume on December 13.

Matsumoto's previous Honto ni Atta! Reibai-Sensei and Survival Game Club! manga also both inspired anime.