EX-ARM Anime Delayed to Fall or Later Due to COVID-19

Show originally slated for July

The official website for the anime of Shinya Komi and HiRock's EX-ARM manga announced on Thursday that the anime has been delayed to "fall 2020 or later." (The English translation on the website merely stated that it is "scheduled to start broadcasting in autumn 2020.") The production committee cited the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vowed to produce a quality work while keeping the safety of the staff and cast in mind.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

The anime would have premiered in July before the delay. The 12th compiled book volume of the manga revealed the television anime adaptation in December 2018.

Komi launched the manga with HiRock's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended last June.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on February 19. Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine last August.

