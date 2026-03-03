One Piece Manga Commemorates Over 600 Million Copies Worldwide With Video of Creator Eiichiro Oda Hiding Series' Secret in Ocean

Manga updated Guinness World Record after surpassing 500 million copies in August 2022

The wraparound jacket band for the 114th compiled book volume of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga has surpassed 600 million copies published worldwide as of the release of the volume. About 450 million copies are within Japan and about 150 million copies are outside Japan. The franchise commemorated the news with a special movie project in English, showing creator Oda writing down the secret of what the One Piece is and what awaits protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, and dropping that written secret into the bottom of the ocean:

Image via Amazon Japan © Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha

The manga had surpassed 500 million copies published worldwide as of the release of the manga's 103rd volume in August 2022. The manga updated its Guinness World Record that day for "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Oda began serializing the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

The anime is reducing its annual episode output to a maximum of 26 episodes moving forward starting this year. Following the conclusion of the Egghead arc last year, the anime is on a three-month production hiatus from January-March. The anime will return in April 2026 for the first of two cours (quarters of a year) with the start of the new Elbaph arc.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line , the second live-action season based on the manga, will premiere on Netflix on March 10. The first two episodes will play in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day. The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023.