Kyoto Animation President, Co-Founder Hideaki Hatta Dies at 76

Kyoto Animation announced on Monday that its president and co-founder Hideaki Hatta died on February 16. He was 76. His family held a private funeral.

Hideaki Hatta

Husband and wife Hideaki and Yōko Hatta founded Kyoto Animation in 1981. Hideaki and Yōko Hatta have served as the animation studio's president and vice president, respectively, since they founded the company. The studio remains well-known in the industry for works with attention to detail and character animation, works that emphasize the unique voice of its creators, and fair and sustainable working conditions. Some of its best known works include The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , K-ON! , Lucky Star , Clannad , Free! , Sound! Euphonium , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird , and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid .

The Hatta couple shepherded the studio through possibly its most trying time in 2019, when an arson fire killed 36 people and wounded 32 others in the studio.