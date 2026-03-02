Kadokawa, Aniplex Announce Anime Film Distribution & Promotion Joint Venture 'Animec'

New venture aims to maximize anime works' value, appeal through optimal release strategies

Kadokawa and Aniplex announced on Monday a new joint venture, Animec Inc., that will specialize in the distribution and promotion of anime films. From the combination of the words "Anime" and Cinema," Animec aims to deliver the charm of anime films to fans and contribute to the further development of the industry. ( Kadokawa noted that Animec was also the title of a popular anime magazine that was published until the 1980s. After informing Kadokawa 's former representative director, executive director, and chief anime officer Shinichirō Inoue , who served as the magazine's vice editor-in-chief, the name Animec has been adopted for the new company.)

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

Animec aims to co-create anime films' value with fans, content holders, theater operators, and all other stakeholders involved in the creative process. Through what it calls "optimal release strategies," Animec will aim to maximize the value and appeal of anime works, from nationwide theatrical releases to special screenings of television anime series in Japan.

Aniplex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. In addition to planning and producing intellectual property related to anime, it also has the anime studios A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks as well as the game production company Lasengle as wholly owned subsidiaries. Aniplex of America handles anime distribution in English-speaking regions, while Aniplex (Shanghai) handles anime licensing, product development, and IP development in China. Aniplex and Crunchyroll announced in March 2025 that they teamed up to establish HAYATE Inc., a new anime production venture headquartered in Tokyo.

Sony became Kadokawa 's largest shareholder, holding approximately 10% of its shares, as of January 2025. Sony 's announcement stated the two companies will discuss specific collaborative initiatives, including "initiatives to adapt KADOKAWA 's IP into live-action films and TV dramas globally, co-produce anime works, expand global distribution of KADOKAWA 's anime works through the Sony Group , further expand publishing of KADOKAWA 's games, and develop human resources to promote and expand virtual production."

Sources: Kadokawa, Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.