Magical Girl Raising Project restart Anime Reveals Fall TV Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the anime of Asari Endō's Magical Girl Raising Project Restart light novel series revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere on television this fall.
Nao Tōyama returns from the original anime as Snow White. The anime also stars:
- Yoshino Nanjō as Pfle
- Reina Kondo as Shadow Gale
- Fairouz Ai as Masked Wonder
- Honoka Inoue as Pechka
- Jenya as Nonako Miyokata
- M.A.O as Rionetta
- Mariya Ise as Clantail
- Maaya Uchida as Magical Daisy
- Hime Sawada as Nokko-chan
- Akari Kitō as @Meow-Meow
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Genopsyko Yumenoshima
- Ami Koshimizu as Akane
- Shiori Mikami as Melville
- Maria Naganawa as Cherna Mouse
- Miyu Tomita as Detec Bell
- Aoi Yūki as Lapis Lazuline
- Megumi Han as Keek
Hiroyuki Hashimoto returns from the first Magical Girl Raising Project anime as the director. Takao Yoshioka is returning to write the script. Masako Itou (Magical Girl Raising Project SD character designer) is designing the characters for the new anime based on original designs by Maruino. Satoki Iida is returning as sound director. Synergy SP is the new animation studio, replacing Lerche that animated the previous Magical Girl Raising Project anime. Minori Chihara performs the anime's opening theme song "No tears here." Daisy×Daisy performs the ending theme song "ReMind."
