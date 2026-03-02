News
Magical Girl Raising Project restart Anime Reveals Fall TV Premiere

The official website for the anime of Asari Endō's Magical Girl Raising Project Restart light novel series revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere on television this fall.

Nao Tōyama returns from the original anime as Snow White. The anime also stars:

Hiroyuki Hashimoto returns from the first Magical Girl Raising Project anime as the director. Takao Yoshioka is returning to write the script. Masako Itou (Magical Girl Raising Project SD character designer) is designing the characters for the new anime based on original designs by MaruinoSatoki Iida is returning as sound director. Synergy SP is the new animation studio, replacing Lerche that animated the previous Magical Girl Raising Project anime. Minori Chihara performs the anime's opening theme song "No tears here." Daisy×Daisy performs the ending theme song "ReMind."

