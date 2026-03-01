A New Dawn Anime Film's Opening Streamed

Film opens in Japan on Friday

ASMIK Ace began streaming the opening sequence for A New Dawn ( Hana Rokushō ga Akeru Hi ni ), illustrator and director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya 's first feature film, on Saturday.

Image via A New Dawn film's website ©A NEW DAWN Film Partners

The film will open in Japan on March 6. The film was originally slated to open last year, but was delayed to this year.

The film had its world premiere screening in competition at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, where it screened on February 18, 19, 20, and 22.

Shinomiya's first feature-length directorial work centers on a 330-year-old fireworks factory that is about to be forcibly evicted. The film tells the story of young people who grew up around the factory. Keitarō has shut himself in the factory for four years to perfect the legendary "Shuhari" firework in place of his absent father. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Kaoru, who left her home due to an incident and has been living in Tokyo, visits Keitarō. In their reunion, the two hatch a surprising plan to find the secret of the long-lost firework. (The "Hana Rokushō" in the title is the Paris Green pigment once used in fireworks, and a key element in the story. "Akeru" can mean "dawn" or "daybreak.")

Riku Hagiwara (live-action My Beautiful Man , Meguru Mirai , Den'ei Shōjo ~Video Girl Mai 2019~) stars in the film as Keitarō Tatewaki, alongside Kotone Furukawa (live-action Yu Yu Hakusho , Idol, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy), who plays Kaoru Shikimori. The film marked the voice acting debuts for both actors. The film also stars Miyu Irino as Sentarō Tatewaki, Keitarō's older brother and Kaoru's childhood friend, and Takashi Okabe made his voice acting debut as Eitaro Tatewaki, Keitarō's missing father.

In addition to directing the film, Shinomiya conceived the story and wrote the script. Utsushita ( Heavenly Delusion ) designedthe characters. Akiko Majima ( Suzume ) served as an artist. Shūta Hasunuma composed the music. The film is a joint production between ASMIK Ace and French studio Miyu Productions ( Ghost Cat Anzu ). imase performs the film's theme song "Aoba" (Green Leaves).

The film was featured in an animation showcase with Shinomiya introducing the work and a making-of video for the Annecy International Film Festival's "Animation Day" in May 2024.

Shinomiya has drawn poster art for Makoto Shinkai 's The Garden of Words film, and also drew backgrounds for that film as well as his your name. and Children Who Chase Lost Voices films. He has also drawn background art for Kara no Kyoukai: Mirai Fukuin and Fate/stay night : Unlimited Blade Works . Shinomiya worked as a unit director on your name. , and directed its flashback sequence. Shinomiya provided art for Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle . He helmed a collaborative project that included a short anime that focused on the history of Shibuya Crossing in 2018.