BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!/Ave Mujica Sequel TV Anime to Debut Next January

New video streams on Sunday

A new promotional video debuted on Sunday to announce the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! /Ave Mujica sequel television anime series will premiere in January 2027. The series will air on NTV and 29 affiliated channels in Japan.

The first BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime premiered in Japan on January 2, 2025. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is a sequel to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Muse Asia streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened on September 27, 2024. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened on November 8, 2024.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.

Source: Comic Natalie