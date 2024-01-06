BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! TV Anime Gets 2 Compilation Films in 2024

The Bushiroad New Year's Big Announcement 2024 event reported on Saturday that the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime is spawning two films this year. The two films will compile the television anime but also include some new footage. In particular, the second film will screen with a new "Film Live" sequence.

The first film is titled Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), and the second film is titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta & Film Live (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us & Film Live).

Saturday's event presented a message from director Koudai Kakimoto about the two films. Kakimoto said that on this project, he wants to add some focus on Rāna Kaname. He said the first film will cover the story up to episode 7 of the television series with some new story sequences about Rāna. He added that the second film will cover the story from episodes 8 to 13.

The anime stars the MyGo!!!!! band members:

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGo!!!!! perform both songs.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise 's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.