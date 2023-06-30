Crunchyroll Streams BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! Anime

1st 3 episodes already available

announced on Thursday that it is streaming, a new anime series for theproject, as it airs in Japan. The first three episodes are already available.

The anime premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes on Thursday. The anime will then air on other networks and services. ABEMA will stream episodes a half hour early, starting with the fourth episode.

) is returning to theto direct the new anime at, andis supervising and writing the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGo!!!!! performs both songs.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise 's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.

