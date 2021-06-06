The live-streamed " BanG Dream! Girls Talk Party! 2021" event debuted a teaser movie for the Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film on Sunday. The teaser announces that the film will open in Japanese theaters on January 1, 2022. It also teases that the film will continue the story from the BanG Dream! 3rd Season anime.

A mysterious female figure appears before Kasumi and the others, and their next stage could be overseas.

Advance MoviTicke Cards will go on sale at participating theaters on June 25 with a bundled clear file folder, and both will feature the new visual above. Bushiroad 's online stores will instead offer the MoviTicke Card in a bundle with a mini board (with the same visual) starting on Monday.

The teaser lists the returning staff and cast:

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.