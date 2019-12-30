Sentai Filmworks Licenses BanG Dream! 3rd Season Anime

Series streams in winter 2020, ships on home video later

Sentai Filmworks announced on Monday that it has licensed the third season of the BanG Dream! anime for release in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Latin America and Central America. The company will stream the series during the winter 2020 season and release it on home video at a later date.

The season will premiere on January 23.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered on January 3. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise also inspired an anime film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE , which opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13.

The BanG Dream! franchise's Argonavis all-male band will have both an anime and a game project of its own. The anime will broadcast in spring 2020, while the game, titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide will debut in the latter half of 2020.

Source: Press Release