BanG Dream! Gets 3 New Anime Films in 2021, 2022

The final episode of the third season of the BanG Dream! anime revealed on Thursday that the franchise is getting three theatrical films in the next two years. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku (Promise) and BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. are slated to open in theaters in Japan in 2021, and BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! is slated to open in 2022. Two teaser websites launched for the films, and the franchise's YouTube video began streaming the announcement video.

The voice cast members for the Roselia band are reprising their roles in the first two films, while the Poppin' Party members are returning for the third film.

Koudai Kakimoto is returning from the television anime's third season to serve as chief director for all three films. Atsushi Mimura , CG supervisor for the television anime's third season, is directing the BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films at Sanzigen. Masanori Uetaka , who provided storyboards and served as episode director for the second television season, is directing BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! .

Kakimoto and Midori Gotou ( BanG Dream! 2nd Season ) are writing the scripts for the first two films, with Yuniko Ayana returning to handle series composition. Ayana is providing both the scripts and series composition for BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! . Elements Garden ( BanG Dream! , BanG Dream!: Asonjatta! ) is composing the music for all three films.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise also inspired an anime film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE , which opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime (pictured above right) debuted on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.

The BanG Dream! franchise's Argonavis all-male band is getting both an anime and a game project of its own. The anime premiered on April 10, while the game, titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide , will debut in the latter half of 2020.