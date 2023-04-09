BanG Dream! Project Gets New TV Anime for MyGo!!!!! Band This Summer

The "MyGo!!!!! 4th Live" concert announced on Sunday that the BanG Dream! project will have a new anime series, BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!, that will air this summer.



The anime will star the MyGo!!!!! band members:

Hina Yomiya as Tomori Takamatsu

as Tomori Takamatsu Rin Tateishi as Anon Chihaya

Hina Aoki as Rāna Kaname

as Rāna Kaname Mika Kohinata as Soyo Nagasaki

Koko Hayashi as Taki Shina

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is returning to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana is supervising and writing the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku."

The cast and staff will appear at the anime's formal project unveiling event on May 24. The in-person band's fifth live concert will be at the KT Zepp Yokohama venue on August 12.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise 's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.

Source: Comic Natalie