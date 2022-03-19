BanG Dream!'s Morfonica Group Gets Original Anime This Summer

5-member group formed in 2020

The official Twitter account for the BanG Dream! franchise announced on Saturday that the franchise's Morfonica group will get an animated work that will premiere in summer 2022. The announcement did not reveal the anime's format, but did state the work will "broadcast" this summer.

Morfonica formed in 2020 as the fourth band in the overall BanG Dream! franchise. The band consists of first-year students from Tsukinomori Girls High School, a prestigious school for high-class girls. Its five members are: Mashiro Kurata (vocals), Tōko Kirigaya (guitar), Nanami Hiromachi (bass), Tsukushi Futaba (drums), and Rui Yashio (violin). Amane Shindō plays Mashiro Kurata, Hina Suguta plays Tōko Kirigaya, Yūka Nishio plays Nanami Hiromachi, Mika plays Tsukushi Futaba, and Ayasa plays Rui Yashio.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third film, and it opened in Japan on January 1.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015.