Empathizing with Pregnancy: An Interview with My Girlfriend's Child Manga Creator Mamoru Aoi

My Girlfriend's Child Volume 1 cover © 2021 Mamoru Aoi

Shojo manga artisthas been busy this summer completing her highly recognized manga,. Also known as, the romantic drama was nominated for an Eisner award under Best Publication for Teens. In addition, the live-action TV drama based on the manga began broadcasting in Japan on June 25 and was met with high anticipation and praise.

The story follows a high school couple, Sachi and Takara, whose lives change when Sachi finds out she's pregnant. Her life is turned upside down as she faces various trials and tribulations while navigating her pregnancy journey. Although she finds support from her boyfriend and her mother, Sachi faces the harsh reality that not everyone, including family members, respects her choice.

In celebration of her nomination, Aoi came to San Diego Comic-Con to attend the Eisner Awards. She spoke with Anime News Network by email about her manga, the inspiration for a teen pregnancy story, and the importance of drawing empathy from readers.

ANIME NEWS NETWORK: Thank you for taking the time to speak to Anime News Network. Could you please introduce yourself?

Mamoru Aoi : My name is Mamoru Aoi , and I'm a manga artist in Japan. I completed My Girlfriend's Child this year. It's very nice to meet you.

My Girlfriend's Child began serialization in 2021. How long ago did you conceive of the story?

AOI: I began drawing it on a whim, so it wasn't a long-envisioned story. It's a compilation of thoughts—that I've been collecting piece by piece—from what I learned while interviewing experts on subjects that I've unconsciously worried about throughout my life.

Since you've been nominated for an Eisner Award, what do you think about your story reaching a global audience?

AOI: I'm amazed that this story has been accepted in countries with different cultures and backgrounds. Perhaps that shows how fundamental its theme is.

What inspired you to write a story about a high school pregnancy?

AOI: My own pregnancy and experience with childbirth changed my perspective and started this. I thought about what I could do as a woman, as a mother, and as a shojo manga artist.

My Girlfriend's Child © 2021 Mamoru Aoi

You include very useful information in your manga and helpful Q&As about sex and pregnancy from experts in the tankobon volumes. Was this to help educate the readers of your manga about their choices, regardless of age and gender?

AOI: Yes, I believe the ideal situation would be for people to read a story and gradually gain knowledge. The main story strikes a balance between entertainment and information, while the collected volume supplements the parts the main story couldn't completely cover. I would like to share the content within with everyone, regardless of gender or age.

Takara is portrayed as a positive role model for boyfriends in this situation, but other male and female characters are not supportive of Sachi's choice. Why did you want to show the positive and negative reactions to a teenage pregnancy?

AOI: There needs to be a representative for the readers. In order to get everyone thinking about this topic, we needed the readers to be an involved party. Who do you think this applies to? Although not every topic may be applicable to you, you can understand how a character thinks. You also may not empathize with how other characters think. And why is that?

The purpose is to have you understand why you think a certain way, why this or that character thinks that way, and to have you stand on the same level as the characters you read about—so that you don't see it as someone else's problem.

We see Sachi evolve from someone who is lost and scared to someone who, through the support of her mom and Takara, is able to stand firm on her decision to graduate. Were you drawing a parallel between Sachi's personal growth and the progress of her baby's growth?

AOI: Yes, I would say this isn't limited to young pregnant women, but many women believe that their minds and bodies change to become mothers at the same pace as their baby's development. It felt very natural to depict it that way visually.

Currently, only four volumes have been translated into English, and the fifth volume will be available in August 2024. What would you like to tell English-speaking readers who will be reading your series?